Colorado girl seriously injured in bear attack outside home

A 5-year-old Colorado girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after she was attacked by a bear outside her home.

The attack happened early Sunday near Grand Junction, about 240 miles west of Denver.

The girl's mother told state wildlife officers that her daughter went outside at about 2:30 a.m. to investigate noises she thought might be related to her dog. The mother said she then heard screaming and went out to find her daughter being dragged by a large black bear. She said the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said state and local authorities are tracking the bear with the help of federal wildlife officers.