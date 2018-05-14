Actress Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane, dies at 69

Margot Kidder is seen here with Carrie Fisher, as the two attended a fundraiser in 1980, at the Empire State Building in New York City. Fisher died in December of 2016.
