Sticker shock jolts Oklahoma patient: $15k for 4 tiny screws

Sherry Young received a bill that included $15,000 for four screws.
Eleven days after surgery on her shoulder and foot, Sherry Young of Lawton, Okla., got a letter from her insurance plan saying that it hadn't approved her hospital stay. The letter "put me in a panic," says Young. The $115,000-plus bill for the hospital stay was about how much Young's home is worth, and five times her annual income. 