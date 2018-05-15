Asteroid will pass between the Earth and moon Tuesday (don't panic)

The orbit of the Earth (blue line) and its near-intersection with Asteroid 2010 WC9 (in white) is seen in this diagram by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
