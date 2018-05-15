Groups file lawsuit to block Iowa's new 'heartbeat' abortion law

When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa's new abortion bill into law, protesters gathered outside her office at the Statehouse in Des Moines. Two groups have now filed a lawsuit to block the bill.
