Red alert issued for aviation as Kilauea spews 'vog' 12,000 feet into sky

Activity at Halema'uma'u Crater that has increased to include the nearly continuous emission of ash with intermittent stronger pulses at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Activity at Halema'uma'u Crater that has increased to include the nearly continuous emission of ash with intermittent stronger pulses at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. 