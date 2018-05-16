Senate committee releases 2,500 pages about 2016 Trump Tower meeting

The Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of documents Wednesday related to its investigation about a Trump Tower meeting in 2016 between top Trump aides and a delegation of Russians who promised to help their campaign.
The Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of documents Wednesday related to its investigation about a Trump Tower meeting in 2016 between top Trump aides and a delegation of Russians who promised to help their campaign. 