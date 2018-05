Twin Cities radio helped launch Hall and Oates' career

Hall and Oates were relatively unknown when their second album "Abandoned Luncheonette" came out in 1973. That album did not produce any national hits.

But Twin Cities radio station KQRS played several songs from that album frequently enough that they became quite popular here. That helped launch the career of Hall and Oates.

To date they've sold 40 million records, the most ever by a duo. They'll be performing Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.