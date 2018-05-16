2 teens sentenced in fatal shooting outside 'party bus'

Two people have recently been sentenced in a fatal shooting outside a "party bus" in Inver Grove Heights in March.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that two 16-year-old boys pleaded guilty to first-degree riot in the March 24 shooting of aspiring 19-year-old rapper Billy Ray Robles. The shooting happened in a movie theater parking lot following a fight between two gangs after they stepped off the bus.

The teens received prison sentences that were stayed. If they violation conditions imposed by juvenile court, they could serve the time when they turn 21.

Prosecutors also have charged a 17-year-old boy in the case with attempted murder and are seeking to have him tried as an adult. An 18-year-old man faces a riot charge.