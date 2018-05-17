Man struck, killed by semitrailer on I-94 after crashing car in N.D.

A man is dead after he crashed his car in southeastern North Dakota and then was struck by a semitrailer while walking on the highway.

The Highway Patrol says the 35-year-old man crashed his car on Interstate 94 west of Casselton early Thursday.

A semitrailer came upon him shortly after 3 a.m., and the driver from St. Cloud, Minnesota, was unable to take evasive action. The pedestrian died at the scene after being hit. He wasn't immediately identified.

The semi driver wasn't hurt but was shaken up emotionally and taken to a Fargo hospital. He was treated and released. He was not charged.