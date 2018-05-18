MN legislative auditor to probe day care fraud allegations

Former investigator and DHS whistleblower Scott Stillman testifies in front of Senate committee on human services reform finance and policy meeting in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. "Minnesota's government programs are being victimized by organized crime," he said.

Minnesota's legislative auditor is opening an investigation into the scale of day care fraud in Minnesota.

News reports from Fox 9, citing unnamed government sources, suggested that up to $100 million in childcare subsidies was being illegally pocketed by operators of daycare providers who were overbilling the state - a level of fraud far beyond what state officials have acknowledged. The station also reported about $100 million has left the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in carry-on luggage, going to places like the Middle East and Somalia.

The TV station reported some of the money was making its way into parts of Somalia where the terror group al-Shabab was likely taking a cut.

Minnesota's acting Human Services commissioner, however, has said there was nothing found in similar, past day care fraud cases to indicate ties to terrorism and that the $100 million figure was not "credible."

Jim Nobles Mark Zdechlick | MPR News

"My office obviously has no role in determining whether the money is being used with terrorism or not. That'll be a role for other criminal investigative organizations," Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said Friday. "But the allegation that public funds are being fraudulently obtained is definitely my responsibility to look into."

An ongoing investigation has already led to the closure of day care centers, felony convictions, and nearly $5 million in court-ordered restitution.