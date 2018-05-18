House farm bill fails as conservatives revolt over immigration

House Speaker Paul Ryan praises the Agriculture Committee's work on the farm bill at a press conference on Wednesday. He was joined by (from left) committee Chairman Mike Conaway, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
House Speaker Paul Ryan praises the Agriculture Committee's work on the farm bill at a press conference on Wednesday. He was joined by (from left) committee Chairman Mike Conaway, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. 