Politics Friday: Republican mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens on her bid for governor and the end of the legislative session

Mary Giuliani Stephens sits for a portrait. Evan Frost | MPR News

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet in early June—the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester—to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates. Today: Republican Mary Giuliani Stephens, the mayor of Woodbury.

Then: Last week, we had Republican gubernatorial candidate Phillip Parrish on the show. During the interview, Parrish described his concerns about Islam and Minnesota's Muslim community. We fact checked some of his claims. Naaima Khan of the Islamic Resource Group joined the program along with reporter Laura Yuen.

And finally: Lawmakers at the Capitol are just days from mandatory adjournment. MPR reporters Tim Pugmire, Brian Bakst, Briana Bierschbach, joined the program for a look at what lawmakers have done, what's left, and whether they'll finish in time.

