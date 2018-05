Ranky Tanky celebrates Gullah culture

The debut album by Ranky Tanky shot to the top of the Billboard jazz chart after the band was featured on Fresh Air in December.

They'll be performing Friday night at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. They play music drawn from the Gullah culture found in the coastal and sea island communities of Georgia and South Carolina.

The Gullah are African-Americans who created their own Creole language and music after being brought to the region as slaves.