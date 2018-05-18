Texas shooting puts school safety debate back in Minnesota spotlight

A shooting at a high school in Texas has thrust the issue of gun control and school safety back into the spotlight at the Minnesota Capitol, as lawmakers face a looming deadline to end the 2018 session.

The shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas Friday morning that left as many as 10 dead, was top of mind for lawmakers, even as they work to find a compromise on tax conformity, emergency school aid, a bonding bill and more, all before they are constitutionally required to adjourn on Monday.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton said lawmakers should send him a bill funding school safety measures that he can sign immediately. He also urged students and parents to "keep fighting for common sense gun safety measures."

"One student, who survived the shooting said, 'It's been happening everywhere. I always felt like eventually, it would happen here,'" Dayton said in a statement. "It is all of our responsibility to do everything possible to prevent 'everywhere' from spreading to and afflicting Minnesota kids."

School shootings have book-ended the 2018 session. One week before Minnesota lawmakers convened in February, 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Protesters marched to Minnesota Capitol to put pressure on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass gun control measures, and more were heading to the St. Paul Friday after the latest shooting.

Still, gun control bills have stalled in the Legislature, including a proposal to expand background checks to private sales and another creating what are called "red flag" protective orders. Democrats in the Legislature have tried to force votes on the issue, and Rep. Erin Maye Quade staged a 24-hour sit-in to protest lack of action on gun bills.

At a previously scheduled press conference demonstrating bulletproof glass that could be installed in classrooms with school safety funding, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said lawmakers are "focused on something, right now, that can pass." Dayton and legislators have proposed spending between $20 and $30 million to give school districts to use for cameras, counselors, guards and other safety improvements.

"We are laser-focused on making sure that we have dollars that go to our schools and that safe school that make sure the buildings and facilities are safe," Nelson said.

Dayton and top legislative leaders met Friday afternoon to discuss a pathway to end the session on time and with a deal on taxes, education funding and other issues.

The biggest remaining tension is over the details of a tax conformity proposal and Dayton's request to pump $138 million in emergency funds into schools facing teacher layoffs. There's a $329 million surplus on the bottom line.

Ahead of the meeting, Dayton sent out a list of 117 "objectionable provisions" in a Republican budget bill, ranging from changes to rulemaking authority of his commissioners to requirements that part of the IT budget must automatically go toward cybersecurity.

Lawmakers have until midnight Sunday to pass legislation.