Photos: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arts & Culture May 19, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady | pool photo via AP Photos from Saturday's royal wedding in Windsor, England. Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Andrew Matthews | pool photo via AP . Gallery Britain's Prince Harry and his brother Prince William arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Ian West | pool photo via AP View full gallery Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Richard Heathcote | Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Odd Anderson | pool photo via AP Fans gather within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2018, for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England. Andrew Matthews | WPA | Getty Images The Irish Guards marching band parades through Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Andrew Matthews | WPA | Getty Images Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before her wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Tim Ireland | AP Prince Harry (left) and Prince William arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Shaun Botterill | Getty Images Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Ian West | AFP | Getty Images Amal Clooney (left), George Clooney and Tom Hardy (right) arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson | Getty Images Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and Jonny Wilkinson arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson | Getty Images A royal fan wears a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Union Jack rosette at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Andrew Matthews | WPA Pool | Getty Images