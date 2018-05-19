Royal wedding ceremony weds cultures

David Alexander Jenkins (from left), Paula Jackson and Cherri Gregg, all of Philadelphia, react during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, May 18, 2018, at a home in Burlington, N.J. The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy. 