Two hurt as motorcycle riders swerve to miss truck that crossed center line

A Mankato man suffered serious injuries Saturday when he laid down his motorcycle to avoid a collision on a southern Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. along State Highway 247 in Olmsted County, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.

Michael Hoffman, 47, was operating one of three eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycles that had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a westbound pickup truck that crossed the center line.

The Patrol said Hoffman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another of the motorcycle operators, 42-year-old Regino Ortega of Dodge Center, Minn., also was injured. The Patrol said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The third motorcycle operator; a passenger on Hoffman's motorcycle; and the occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.