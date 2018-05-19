Two hurt as motorcycle riders swerve to miss truck that crossed center line

A Mankato man suffered serious injuries Saturday when he laid down his motorcycle to avoid a collision on a southern Minnesota highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. along State Highway 247 in Olmsted County, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
Michael Hoffman, 47, was operating one of three eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycles that had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a westbound pickup truck that crossed the center line.
The Patrol said Hoffman suffered life-threatening injuries.
Another of the motorcycle operators, 42-year-old Regino Ortega of Dodge Center, Minn., also was injured. The Patrol said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The third motorcycle operator; a passenger on Hoffman's motorcycle; and the occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.