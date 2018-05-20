War over confirming federal judges is heating up -- again

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, (right) prepare to talk to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2018.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, (right) prepare to talk to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2018. 