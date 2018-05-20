One killed in crash involving SUV and tractor along Minnesota highway

A central Minnesota man died Saturday night in a collision between a sport-utility vehicle and a tractor working on spring planting.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. along State Highway 15 between Hutchinson and Dassel.

The Patrol said a Ford Escape driven by a 62-year-old man from Darwin, Minn., was northbound on Highway 15 when it hit a planter being pulled behind a New Holland tractor that had just pulled out onto the road from a field approach. The tractor also was heading north on Highway 15.

The driver of the SUV wasn't immediately identified. The tractor operator, a 56-year-old Dassel man, was not injured.