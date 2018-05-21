$1 million Powerball ticket sold in NE Minnesota

Hey Minnesota, check your numbers.

Someone bought a $1 million ticket at the Minit Mart Carlton in Carlton, Minn., southwest of Duluth. And in northwestern Minnesota, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in Moorhead, the Minnesota Lottery said Monday.

The winning Powerball numbers on Saturday, May 19 were 3-6-9-17-56 and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim any prizes, the lottery said. The $1 million prize must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Roseville. The $50,000 prize can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail, the agency said.