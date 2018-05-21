Bail set for 2 men charged in death of Minnesota firefighter

Jacob Larson Douglas County Jail via AP

Bail is set for two men charged with manslaughter in the death of a firefighter who was found beaten outside a bar in western Minnesota.

Troy Traut Douglas County Jail via AP

Troy Traut of Alexandria and Jacob Larson of Kensington are charged with first-degree manslaughter and fifth-degree assault. Unconditional bond for each was set at $250,000 Monday.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Hlinsky was found bleeding from his nose and ear outside the Muddy Boot bar in Forada early on May 5. Hlinsky was released from the hospital on May 11 and died at home two days later.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Hlinsky trying to escort Larson out of the bar when Larson put Hlinsky in a headlock and Traut grabbed Hlinksy's arm.

About 600 people gathered for Hlinsky's funeral Saturday. He was the father of two children.