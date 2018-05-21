Father, young son die in northern Minnesota when kayak overturns

An Iowa father and his 4-year-old son died Saturday after their kayak overturned on Hart Lake in Hubbard County, southeast of Bemidji.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about 1:26 p.m. on Saturday about two kayakers on the lake who had not come to the water's surface after their kayak overturned. First responders found the kayak but no immediate sign of the victims.

A search on the water located the 4-year old, who was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital in critical condition. Officials continued to search for the boy's father, 42-year old Jesse Anderson of Northwood, Iowa.

Jesse Anderson's body was found Sunday and recovered from Hart Lake in 6 feet of water. The sheriff's office said it was notified later that the 4-year old had died. Neither victim was found to be wearing a lifejacket, the agency added.