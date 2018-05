Getting 'Too Close' to the top of the charts

"Too Close" by Next was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 20 years ago Monday.

Next formed in Minneapolis in the mid-90s. Brothers "T-Low" and "Tweet" Brown were introduced to the third member of the group by their uncle, who was a Twin Cities gospel choir leader.

This song about the effects of slow dancing was the best-selling single of 1998. It's one of the top five best-selling singles of all time by a Minnesota artist.