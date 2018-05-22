A woman has been named as NYSE CEO. It only took 226 years

Stacey Cunningham, the current New York Stock Exchange chief operating officer, will become the exchange's 67th president starting Friday. She will be its first female leader in the exchange's 226-year history.
