Education Department launches 'top-to-bottom' review of teachers' grant program

Kaitlyn McCollum teaches at Columbia Central High School in Tennessee.
Kaitlyn McCollum teaches at Columbia Central High School in Tennessee. After being told her TEACH grant paperwork was late, her grants were converted to loans. "I'm on the phone in between classes ... trying to get all of this information together, crying, trying to plead my case," she says. 