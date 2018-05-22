Obamas sign deal with Netflix, form Higher Ground Productions

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington in 2016. Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.
