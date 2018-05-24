MPR says it will investigate harassment complaint

Minnesota Public Radio is launching an employee task force to examine workplace policies after new claims of sexual harassment emerged Wednesday on social media.

A current employee of MPR issued a series of tweets alleging he was sexually harassed by his then-boss, who is no longer with the company, and that he was "silenced" in his workplace.

In an email to employees, CEO Jon McTaggart said he's assured the staff member who made the allegations that the company is immediately investigating the issue. McTaggart said he is also calling for a special work group to review existing policies and gather ideas on how to earn more trust from employees.

About six months ago, MPR cut ties with radio host Garrison Keillor after a woman who worked for him on A Prairie Home Companion accused him of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents.

Last month, company officials said they had no plans to change MPR's anti-harassment and non-discrimination policies, which had been in place for many years.

"Upon a recent review, we find they are strong policies that have served the organization and our employees well," said Mette McLoughlin, head of human resources, in an email to MPR News.

The employee who made the most recent allegations said he had complained about his treatment at the time, and at the urging of company officials had a face-to-face conversation with his supervisor to "talk it out." He also said MPR's human resources team encouraged him to keep the matter confidential.

He did not divulge details of the alleged behavior and declined an interview request from MPR News. His boss eventually left the company.