After 16 months, Trump names an ambassador to South Korea

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Adm. Harry Harris (left) and his wife, Bruni Bradley, throw flower pedals while visiting the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, last Nov. 3. Trump has nominated Harris to be the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Adm. Harry Harris (left) and his wife, Bruni Bradley, throw flower pedals while visiting the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, last Nov. 3. Trump has nominated Harris to be the U.S. ambassador to South Korea. 