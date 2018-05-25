2 Minnesota colleges to offer foreign students scholarships

Two Minnesota colleges plan to offer scholarships that let international students know they are welcome on U.S. campuses.

The University of Minnesota and Concordia College in Moorhead will start offering the scholarships in fall of 2019.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the two Minnesota schools are among nine U.S. colleges offering #YouAreWelcomeHere scholarships to international undergraduates.

The scholarships will save students $15,000 a year at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus. At Concordia, the savings will be $19,825 -- half the cost of tuition.

Each school will make two new awards each year. The scholarships are renewable.

Colleges and universities in the U.S. are trying to reassure foreign students that they are welcome despite President Donald Trump's stance on immigration.