3 rescued from rushing creek water in Minneapolis

Three people have been rescued from rushing water below Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.

Authorities say three men were fishing on the spillway on Minnehaha Creek Thursday night and were swept away during heavy rainfall.

Fire Capt. Staffan Swanson says the three were able to cling to a gate on the spillway and yell for help. KSTP-TV says firefighters used rope to bring the three to safety.