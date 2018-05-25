No new weekend traffic woes, but heads up after Memorial Day

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's Twin Cities construction map is blissfully low on hassles over the long holiday weekend with no new roadwork through Memorial Day.

But then comes Tuesday.

Click for larger map Traffic closures scheduled for the weekend of May 25. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Here's a quick guide to some of what's happening and what's coming. Check the MnDOT website for full coverage.

Minnesota Highway 7, Minnetonka to St. Louis Park

Beginning Tuesday:

• Access to Highway 7 will close from Oak Ridge Road / 5th Avenue N through Thursday.

• The ramp from westbound Highway 7 to Baker Road will close through June 5.

Interstate 35 north metro split, Lino Lakes to Forest Lake

• Beginning Tuesday, the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 8 will be closed through June 8. A detour runs from eastbound Highway 97 to northbound Highway 61.

U.S. Highway 169, Champlin

Beginning Tuesday, the intersection of 114th Avenue will be closed at Highway 169 through mid-June.

Just a reminder

• The ramp from Interstate 35W to Interstate 94 west is closed.

• At the I-35 north metro split, northbound I-35 is reduced to two lanes between Highway 97 and Highway 8.