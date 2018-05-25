Trump cancels summit, North Korean leaders leave door open for talks

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in walk together after a tree-planting ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in walk together after a tree-planting ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. 