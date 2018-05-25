Politics Friday: Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Otto and GOP and DFL analysts

DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto sits for a portrait. Evan Frost | MPR News

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet next weekend—the first weekend in June—to endorse a candidate. Republicans will be in Duluth, DFLers in Rochester.

Kurt Daudt, right, and Mark Dayton Jim Mone | AP

In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates for governor. Today: DFL state auditor, Rebecca Otto.

Then: DFL Gov. Mark Dayton this week vetoed the tax and budget bills that included the main work of the Republican-led Legislature and vowed he would not call a special session to work things out. Republican leaders tore into Dayton over the vetoes. House Speaker Kurt Daudt called him "a failure" in response to Dayton's vetoes.

A DFL and GOP analyst joined Mike to look back at the legislative session—what got done, what didn't, and what it all means. Marty Siefert is a former Republican house minority leader, and DFLer Katharine Tinucci was Gov. Dayton's campaign manager in 2015.

Finally: Briana Bierschbach joined Mike to talk about Michelle Fischbach stepping down as senator and taking up her position as Lt. Governor.

Use the audio player above to listen to the show.