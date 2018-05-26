Memorial Day 2018: Ceremonies and parades taking place across Minnesota

Monday, May 28, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who have died during military service.
Observances will be held in communities across Minnesota, from the large annual gathering at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to appearances by honor guards at small rural cemeteries in all corners of the state.
Here are the events being held at national and state veterans' cemeteries in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday, along with a few other events from around the state:
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
The ceremony at the cemetery (intersection of Peck Avenue and Mallon Road, Minneapolis) begins at 10 a.m. Monday, with wreath presentations starting at 9:45 a.m. The keynote speaker is Brig. Gen. Jon S. Safstrom, assistant adjutant general of the Minnesota Air National Guard.
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — PrestonThe state veterans cemetery in Preston, located at 715 Highway 52, will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be music from the 34th Infantry Division Band, M-Saxteen, followed by a program and a parade of flags. Gold Star parents David and Kay Swenson will give the address. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible.
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Little FallsThe state veterans cemetery in Preston, located at 15550 Highway 115, will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There will be music from the Richfield Symphonic Band, followed by a program and the placing of ceremonial wreaths. The guest speaker will be CSM Joseph Hjelmstad, command sergeant major of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible. The Military Museum at Camp Ripley will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Minneapolis
Lakewood Cemetery, located at 3600 Hennepin Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. near the Soldiers Memorial monument, with a special focus on this year's 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. There will be music, readings and speakers. Chairs are available, but seating is limited — so bring a blanket or chair if you can. There will be free history tours, exhibits and music from noon to 3 p.m.
The Minneapolis Veterans Home, 5101 Minnehaha Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday with guest speaker Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, and music by the Copper Street Brass Quintet.