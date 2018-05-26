Memorial Day 2018: Ceremonies and parades taking place across Minnesota

American flags sit beside thousands of headstones at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 30, 2016.

Monday, May 28, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who have died during military service.

Observances will be held in communities across Minnesota, from the large annual gathering at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to appearances by honor guards at small rural cemeteries in all corners of the state.

Here are the events being held at national and state veterans' cemeteries in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday, along with a few other events from around the state:

The ceremony at the cemetery (intersection of Peck Avenue and Mallon Road, Minneapolis) begins at 10 a.m. Monday, with wreath presentations starting at 9:45 a.m. The keynote speaker is Brig. Gen. Jon S. Safstrom, assistant adjutant general of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

A military band plays "America, the Beautiful" at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on May 25, 2015. Riham Feshir | MPR News 2015

The state veterans cemetery in Preston, located at 715 Highway 52, will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be music from the 34th Infantry Division Band, M-Saxteen, followed by a program and a parade of flags. Gold Star parents David and Kay Swenson will give the address. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible.

The state veterans cemetery in Preston, located at 15550 Highway 115, will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There will be music from the Richfield Symphonic Band, followed by a program and the placing of ceremonial wreaths. The guest speaker will be CSM Joseph Hjelmstad, command sergeant major of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible. The Military Museum at Camp Ripley will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Minneapolis

The crowd salutes participants of a parade on Memorial Day at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on May 25, 2015. Riham Feshir | MPR News 2015

Lakewood Cemetery, located at 3600 Hennepin Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. near the Soldiers Memorial monument, with a special focus on this year's 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. There will be music, readings and speakers. Chairs are available, but seating is limited — so bring a blanket or chair if you can. There will be free history tours, exhibits and music from noon to 3 p.m.

The Minneapolis Veterans Home, 5101 Minnehaha Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday with guest speaker Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, and music by the Copper Street Brass Quintet.

Duluth

The annual Memorial Day Parade in West Duluth starts at about 12:30 p.m. Monday near the corner of Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West.

Rochester

There will be music from the Plummer Carillon at 9:15 a.m., followed by a procession from the American Legion/Central Park to Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial at 9:45 a.m. The program at the veterans memorial will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by a gathering on the Center Street bridge at noon to honor service members whose remains are buried at sea.

Silver Bay

Fort Snelling National Cemetery usually draws hundreds of families on Memorial Day. Riham Feshir | MPR News 2016

The Silver Bay Veterans Home, 56 Outer Drive, will host a Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, with guest speaker Jeff Dwyer, U.S. Navy retired.

Fergus Falls

The Fergus Falls Veterans Home, 1821 North Park St., will have a Memorial Day program at 2 p.m. Monday, with state VFW commander Rick Bugbee as the guest speaker. There will be music and a warbird flyby.

Waverly

Memorial Day parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, highlighting the stories and memory of the 149 local residents who served during World War I.

Appleton

Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at the Appleton Cemetery.

Golden Valley

Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday outside Chester Bird American Legion Post 523, 200 Lilac Drive N. Includes a bagpiper, bugler and honor guard with a three-rifle volley. Reception to follow.

Park Rapids

Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Park Rapids School, 301 Huntsinger Ave. Luncheon to follow.

Forest Lake

Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Memorial Park on East Broadway Avenue. Includes music, speakers, prayers, rifle salute, taps and the laying of wreaths.