Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward U.S. Gulf Coast

A pair of fishermen walk out on a pier in Pass Christian, Miss., on Friday, May 24, 2018. Heavy rains are expected over the Memorial Day weekend in south Mississippi from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Florida and Mississippi launched emergency preparations Saturday ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto, a slow-moving system expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

Cuba was also bracing for inundations and high winds along its western coast that could spark flash floods and mudslides. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the island's rain totals could reach 10 to 15 inches or more.

Heavy downpours were also expected to lash parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The Florida Keys could see as much as 10 inches of rain, the hurricane center said. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas.

Some five to 10 inches of rain are possible along affected areas in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle. Isolated areas could see as much as 15 inches.

Alberto — the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season that officially starts June 1 — is expected to strengthen as it sweeps northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

At a briefing in Tallahassee, Florida authorities urged residents to take the storm seriously and to organize water, food, medicines and other preparations. Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, which gives him wide latitude to prepare.

In Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant said on Twitter that he has signed an emergency proclamation to make the National Guard and other resources available.

Watches were issued for storm surges — life-threatening inundations from rising coastal waters moving inland — for a stretch of coastline between Crystal River, Fla., and the mouth of the Mississippi River. Authorities were warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions later Saturday.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Isolated tornadoes could erupt over the Florida Keys or southwestern Florida late Saturday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service warned residents along coastal Alabama and Mississippi as well as the Florida Panhandle to brace for heavy rain and high winds. Isolated tornadoes were also possible. The NWS said a flash flood watch would be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, much of southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.

At 10 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was centered about 20 miles south of the western tip of Cuba and moving north at 10 mph. Its top sustained winds were 40 mph. A gradual strengthening was expected as the storm moves north.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

Parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have already seen heavy rain this week, and further deluges could leave those areas vulnerable to flash flooding and river flooding. Some beachfront and riverfront communities are already handing out sandbags.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds come rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana that can sweep swimmers out to sea.