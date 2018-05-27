U.S. Mint prepares for release of Voyageurs National Park quarter

The Voyageurs National Park quarter is part of a series of 56 commemorative coins highlighting America's national parks.

Voyageurs National Park and the U.S. Mint will hold festivities next month to mark the release of a commemorative quarter honoring the park on Minnesota's northern border.

The Voyageurs quarter is part of a series of 56 commemorative coins highlighting America's national parks. It shows a loon with a rock cliff in the background.

The Mint will release the quarter into general circulation on June 11, and mark it with a ceremony on June 14 in International Falls. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Irv Anderson Amphitheater; it's free and open to the public.

The Mint will also host a coin forum at 5 p.m. June 13 at the Kabetogama Town Hall.

It'll be the third release of the year and the 43rd overall in the America the Beautiful series. Quarters released earlier this year commemorate two national lakeshores on Lake Superior: the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin and Pictured Rocks in Michigan.

Minnesota Public Radio News contributed to this report.