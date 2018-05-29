Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns

Eric Greitens, pictured earlier this month, announced his resignation Tuesday as governor of Missouri. The Republican, who is facing an extramarital affair scandal and allegations of campaign finance violations, will step down effective June 1.
Eric Greitens, pictured earlier this month, announced his resignation Tuesday as governor of Missouri. The Republican, who is facing an extramarital affair scandal and allegations of campaign finance violations, will step down effective June 1. 