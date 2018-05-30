New excavation at Pompeii uncovers victim crushed by massive rock

The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock, believed to have crushed the victim during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. The skeleton was found at Pompeii's archaeological site, near Naples, Italy, and was announced on Tuesday.
