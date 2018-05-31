Prison for man who shot innocent bystander in downtown Minneapolis

A St. Paul man convicted of shooting and wounding an innocent bystander in downtown Minneapolis was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.

The shooting happened last August in broad daylight near a busy intersection. Prosecutors say Delorien Chatman, 29, fought with another man who knocked Chatman to the sidewalk. As the man ran away, Chatman rose to his feet, pulled out a gun and fired after him.

The bullet missed Chatman's intended target and struck Matt Porwall, who was waiting at a nearby bus stop.

Porwall told MPR News that, at first, he heard a loud noise, but didn't realize he was hurt until he lifted his shirt and found a single wound in his stomach.

Earlier this month, a jury found Chatman guilty of first-degree and second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced him Wednesday afternoon to three concurrent sentences. Chatman will receive credit for 278 days already served and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,747.45.

"Mr. Chatman recklessly shot his gun in a crowded area of downtown and hit an innocent man. Thanks to the lifesaving efforts by the medical team at Hennepin County Medical Center, the victim is alive today," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.