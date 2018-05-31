Study: Hurricane Maria death toll may be more than 4,600 in Puerto Rico

Powerful winds and rains from Hurricane Maria batter the city of Petit-Bourg on the French overseas Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Sept. 19, 2017.

Earlier this week Harvard published a study in the New England Journal of Medicine that concluded that the death toll from Hurricane Maria was much higher than initially thought.

After conducting a house-by-house survey the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health concluded that more than 4,600 people died as a result of the hurricane and the residual lack of access to health care.

Latino USA editor Julio Ricardo Varela has been following the death toll closely and spoke with MPR News reporter Euan Kerr about the significance of these findings.

