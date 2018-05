'With a Little Luck' topped charts 40 years ago

"With a Little Luck" by Paul McCartney and Wings was No. 1 on the U.S. pop chart 40 years ago Thursday. It was the band's follow-up to "Mull of Kintyre." That song was barely noticed in the U.S., but was a giant hit in the United Kingdom.

In fact, it outsold anything released by the Beatles and is the fourth-best-selling single of all time in the U.K. McCartney was inspired to write the song by a beautiful area of Scotland where the McCartneys owned a farm.