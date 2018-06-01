U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are 'Illegal,' EU trade commissioner says

The EU will take its complaint over new U.S. tariffs to the World Trade Organization, according to Cecilia Malmström, the European commissioner for trade. Malmström spoke at a news conference Friday in Brussels.
The EU will take its complaint over new U.S. tariffs to the World Trade Organization, according to Cecilia Malmström, the European commissioner for trade. Malmström spoke at a news conference Friday in Brussels. 