Photos: Minnesota GOP state convention Politics Derek Montgomery · Jun 1, 2018 Republican U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Photos from the 2018 Minnesota Republican Party state convention in Duluth. Gallery Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (right, black suit jacket) utilizes his selfie stick to take a picture with Jonathan Aanestad (center) and Mary Ellen Moore (left) at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News View full gallery Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Anderson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate Candidate and state Rep. Jim Newberger, R-Becker, speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Rob Barnheiser closes out his remarks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Fourth district challenger Greg Ryan talks about defeating Democratic incumbent Betty McCollum (background) after placing a "Swamp Queen" crown atop a print out of McCollum Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Delegates sing the national anthem before the start of the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, places her hand on her chest during the playing of the national anthem before the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Delegates gather before the start of the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 40-year-old delegate Bryan Anderson is a disabled veteran who lives in Rice, Minn. He says government is too big. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News Delegate Sheri Auclair of Wayzata is working against an effort among some delegates to block Saturday's endorsement for governor to bolster former Gov. Tim Pawlenty's primary chances. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Forest Hyatt speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Anderson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Forest Hyatt awaits his introduction at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Anderson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News