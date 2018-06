Tiny Desk Contest winner comes to St. Paul

Naia Izumi, the winner of this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest for unsigned musicians, is performing Friday night at the Amsterdam Bar in downtown St. Paul.

Izumi will be joined in this touring Tiny Desk showcase by three Minnesota-based acts that also impressed NPR judges.

One of them is The Nunnery. That's the solo project of Minneapolis-based Sarah Elstran. She creates her music using a loop station.