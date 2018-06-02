Photos: Minnesota DFL state convention Politics Jerry Olson · Jun 2, 2018 Sen. Tina Smith accepts the DFL nomination at the state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Photos from the 2018 Minnesota DFL Party state convention in Rochester. Gallery Delegates at the Minnesota DFL state convention cast their votes Friday, June 1, 2018. The convention is being held this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News View full gallery Rich Updegrove of Duluth nominates Nick Leonard for the U.S. Senate at the state DFL convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Senate candidate Richard Painter gives a fiery speech to the crowd of delegates Friday at the Minnesota DFL state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News An exuberant Maureen Aakre, a DFL delegate from Yellow Medicine County, cheers for her choice of candidates running for Minnesota Senate seats at the state DFL convention Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Ali Ali finishes his impassioned speech to the crowd of delegates Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Minnesota DFL state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Delegates at the Minnesota DFL state convention cast their votes Friday, June 1, 2018. The convention is being held this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Senate candidate Nick Leonard speaks to the crowd of delegates at the Minnesota DFL state convention Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon accepts the DFL nomination at the state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Sen. Tina Smith accepts the endorsement from the Minnesota DFL state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Senate candidate Nick Leonard (left) and husband John Leonard Mason kiss prior to Leonard speaking to the crowd of delegates at the Minnesota DFL state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Delegates at the Minnesota DFL state convention cheer on U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison speaks at the state DFL convention Friday, June 1, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News DFL delegate Erika Onsrud of Minneapolis researches candidates on her laptop computer Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Minnesota DFL state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Delegates gather for the Minnesota DFL state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, joins fellow Sen. Tina Smith on stage moments after Smith won an endorsement at the Minnesota DFL state convention on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.