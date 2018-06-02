Photos: Minnesota DFL state convention - Saturday

Vern Wagner of south Minneapolis (in red hat) was part of a crowd of Tim Walz supporters making their voices heard at the DFL state convention on Saturday, June 2, 2018. "Of course Santa wishes everyone could win, but I like Tim Walz," Wagner said of the gubernatorial candidate. The state DFL convention is being held this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

Jerry Olson for MPR News