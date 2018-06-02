Photos: Minnesota DFL state convention - Saturday Politics Jerry Olson · Jun 2, 2018 Delegates and supporters of Erin Murphy were ecstatic late Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018 when U.S. Rep. Tim Walz dropped out of contention and Murphy was endorsed as the DFL gubernatorial candidate at the state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Photos from the 2018 Minnesota DFL Party state convention in Rochester. Gallery Raymond Muse, a DFL delegate, urges fellow delegates to endorse state Rep. Erin Murphy for Minnesota governor at the DFL state convention on Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Muse got his wish several votes later after U.S. Rep.Tim Walz dropped out of contention. Jerry Olson for MPR News View full gallery Defiant but disappointed after several rounds of voting,U.S. Rep. Tim Walz leaves the floor of the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the DFL state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Erin Murphy speaks to supporters after winning the DFL endorsement for Minnesota governor at the state DFL convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News State Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, thanks her supporters after winning the endorsement for Minnesota governor at the DFL state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. After seven rounds of balloting, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz dropped out of contention. Jerry Olson for MPR News After a sixth vote on a gubernatorial endorsement failed to provide a consensus, delegate Davis Senseman of Minneapolis urges delegates to make an endorsement at the Minnesota DFL state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Patrick Tanis drums up support for DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz after the first vote failed to result in any candidates receiving the required 60 percent majority at the DFL state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News U.S. Rep. Tim Walz rallies delegates at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018 during the DFL state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Delegates to the DFL state convention take a break between sessions Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News A highly enthused Erin Murphy, having just won the DFL endorsement for Minnesota governor, rallies supporters at the state DFL convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News The Mayo Civic Center auditorium in Rochester, Minn., was packed Saturday, June 2, 2018 for the Minnesota DFL state convention. Jerry Olson for MPR News Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton speaks Saturday afternoon at the state DFL convention in Rochester, Minn., on June 2, 2018. Dayton urged unity among the state's Democrats in the 2018 elections. Jerry Olson for MPR News Amy Engebretson of St. Paul is a vocal Erin Murphy supporter Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the state DFL convention in Rochester, Minn. Murphy is campaigning for the DFL gubernatorial endorsement. Jerry Olson for MPR News Vern Wagner of south Minneapolis (in red hat) was part of a crowd of Tim Walz supporters making their voices heard at the DFL state convention on Saturday, June 2, 2018. "Of course Santa wishes everyone could win, but I like Tim Walz," Wagner said of the gubernatorial candidate. The state DFL convention is being held this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Supporters for Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Otto rally outside the convention floor Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the DFL state convention in Rochester, Minn. Jerry Olson for MPR News Matt Pelikan accepts the DFL endorsement for Minnesota attorney general from delegates at their convention in Rochester on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Briana Bierschbach | MPR News Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.