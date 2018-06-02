Photos: Minnesota GOP state convention - Saturday Politics Derek Montgomery · Jun 2, 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Photos from the 2018 Minnesota Republican Party state convention in Duluth. Gallery Republican gubernatorial candidate Mary Giuliani Stephens speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News View full gallery 8th Congressional District candidate Pete Stauber speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Phillip Parrish speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News John Howe, Republican candidate for secretary of state, speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson speaks to delegates after his party endorsed him at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 8th Congressional District candidate Pete Stauber speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News John Howe, Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Mary Giuliani Stephens speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson (left) celebrates his party endorsement with running mate Donna Bergstrom (right) at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Mary Giuliani Stephens speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Phillip Parrish speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Phillip Parrish speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Republican gubernatorial candidate Phillip Parrish speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.