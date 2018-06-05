Mexico hits U.S. steel and farm products with tariffs, retaliating for Trump move

Mexico is putting tariffs on a host of U.S. goods, in response to the United States slapping steep tariffs on steel and aluminum. Here, a man works in a steel distribution factory in Monterrey in northern Mexico last week, when the U.S. tariffs took effect.

Mexico is putting tariffs on imports of U.S. steel and farm products — including pork, cheese, apples and potatoes — as it hits back at the U.S. for the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum products.

Signed by Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto, the decree also suspends the country's preferential tariff treatment of the U.S. It was published in Mexico's official gazette on Tuesday.

The list of U.S. agricultural products, nearly all of which will be subject to taxes of 15 percent to 25 percent, also includes Tennessee or bourbon whiskey and cranberries.

U.S. steel products on the list include steel plates, bars and rods, along with rolled steel. The list also includes motor boats.

The move comes one day after Mexico's Economy Ministry said it will start proceedings against the U.S. in the World Trade Organization, where it's seeking a dispute settlement over the U.S. tariffs on Mexican products — 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum — formally took effect last Friday.

Those U.S. tariffs also target Canada and the European Union — both of which have protested along with Mexico, and both of which are also pursuing tariffs and cases against the U.S. at the WTO.