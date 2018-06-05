Schumer says Trump not acting like an innocent man, 'dead wrong' on pardoning himself

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 22, 2018.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 22, 2018. 